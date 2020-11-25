L.A. County reports more than 4K COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 4,311

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 378,323

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 49

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,543

Hospitalizations countywide: 1,628; 25% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 24: 39, with 373 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be updated Wednesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Nov. 24: 9,119

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 24: 82

