L.A. County reports more than 4K COVID-19 cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:
COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 4,311
Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 378,323
New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 49
Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,543
Hospitalizations countywide: 1,628; 25% of whom are in the ICU.
Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 24: 39, with 373 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.
COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be updated Wednesday afternoon.
Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Nov. 24: 9,119
Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Nov. 24: 82
