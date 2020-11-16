Newsom pulls ‘emergency brake’ in state reopening

After the state has seen a rapid increase of COVID-19 cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a rollback on reopening in 37 counties and updated guidance on face coverings.

Effective Tuesday, 94% of the state will go back to being under the most restrictive tier, with 28 counties moving from the red to the purple tier, meaning the virus is widespread, and nine moving from the orange to the red tier, where the virus is substantial, and two moving back into the orange tier where the virus is moderate, in hopes to reduce community transmission.

“We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom in a prepared statement. “California is experiencing the fastest increase in cases we have seen yet – faster than what we experienced at the outset of the pandemic or even this summer. The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes. That is why we are pulling an emergency brake in the Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Now is the time to do all we can – government at all levels and Californians across the state – to flatten the curve again as we have done before.”

State health officials are noting the sudden rollback in reopening is due to the rate of growth in cases, which is faster than the state saw in July. Los Angeles County has remained in the most restrictive tier.

Newsom also announced new guidelines that will strengthen when face coverings must be worn. The new guidance states a face covering should be worn whenever an individual leaves their home unless alone in a car or at an office, or are properly socially distanced from others in an outdoor setting.

Updated guidance for youth sports has been postponed by the California Department of Public Health and California Interscholastic Federation competitions are not allowed until new guidance is provided by the state.

The press release added, “Today’s action will remain in effect until the State Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to make modifications based on public health conditions and data.”