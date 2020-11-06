NSD approves new contract for security

The Newhall School District board of trustees unanimously approved a contract to hire a new security company after an increase in vandalism incidents since the beginning of the year.

The security company, Los Angeles County Public Safety and Security Services LLC, will provide three random patrols on a weekly basis at each of the school sites and the district office, random checks of school property such as classrooms and offices, escort trespassers off school property and file police reports when necessary, among other responsibilities.

The district has seen an uptick in vandalism acts at six school sites since January, according to the board agenda, stating there have been 27 different incidents, which range from graffiti to trespassing, despite schools being closed since March.

“In February of 2020, parents and staff were surveyed around security supports and adding the visible security patrol was identified as a top 5 priority by staff and parents,” according to district officials.

The contract with the security company will last one year and costs $33,858, which will be paid out of the district’s general funds. The district will discuss renewal of the contract next year, if necessary.

A list of school sites where vandalism has occurred is available via the district’s Nov. 3 agenda, which can be found on the district website at https://bit.ly/34V9e9H.