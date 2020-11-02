NSD board discusses added security after multiple vandalism incidents

The Newhall School District board of trustees is set to discuss a new contract with a security company Tuesday after multiple acts of vandalism have occurred on school grounds since the beginning of the year.

“Each year the district tracks the total number of vandalism incidents across all sites. Between January 2020 and October 2020 there were 27 different incidents of vandalism despite schools being closed since March,” according to the board’s agenda. The acts range from graffiti to trespassing.

In order to mitigate future incidents, the board is going to discuss a one-year contract with Los Angeles County Public Safety and Security Services, LLC.

The security company will conduct three random patrols on a weekly basis at each of the school sites and the district office, random checks of school property such as classrooms and offices, escort trespassers off school property and file police reports when necessary, among other responsibilities.

“In February of 2020, parents and staff were surveyed around security supports and adding the visible security patrol was identified as a top 5 priority by staff and parents,” according to district officials.

The cost of the contract amounts to $33,858, which will be paid out of the district’s general funds.

Once the board approves, a start date will be added to the contract and will expire 12 months from the effective date. The district will discuss renewal of the contract next year, if necessary.

A list of school sites where vandalism has occurred is available via the district’s Nov. 3 agenda, which can be found on the district website at https://bit.ly/34V9e9H.



The district’s board meeting is scheduled 7 p.m. Tuesday and can be viewed virtually via Zoom at https://zoom.us/j/97062988370 with the meeting ID 970 6298 8370.