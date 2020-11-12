One dead after motorcycle pursuit ends in crash

One person died after a motorcycle pursuit ended with a crash in Saugus Wednesday evening, according to law enforcement officials.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle near Bristol Way and Haskell Canyon Road around 6 p.m., according to fire officials.

The incident started near Plum Canyon and Bouquet Canyon roads, where a motorcyclist was wanted for speeding, according to California Highway Patrol officer Elizabeth Kravig.

“The motorcyclist was wanted for speeding,” she said. “The motorcycle crashed into a car and was pronounced dead at the scene.”



CHP officers said the pursuit involved a male motorcyclist, but no other information was available, pending the notification of the decedent’s next of kin.

One other person suffered moderate injuries, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters with the Fire Department.

The incident prompted full, street closures on Bristol Way and Haskell Canyon Road in the area just before 7 p.m. due to law enforcement’s ongoing response.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.