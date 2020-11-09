One killed in solo-vehicle crash in Stevenson Ranch

One person was killed following a solo-vehicle traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch Sunday evening.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a solo-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Verne Court and West Poe Parkway, just after 6:15 p.m., according to Supervisor Martin Rangel.

“Initial report we received was vehicle versus pole,” Rangel said. “Units on (the) scene reported one vehicle on its side. It had collided with a tree.”

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a solo-vehicle traffic collision in Stevenson Ranch on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the scene, discovering a Ford Fiesta down the western embankment of Poe Parkway, according to Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area Office.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, Rangel added.

“Upon initial inspection, it appeared the vehicle, determined to be traveling southbound on Poe Parkway, had left the roadway, striking a light pole and another signpost before eventually striking and coming to rest intertwined with the stand of trees, resulting in fatal injuries to the only found occupant,” Greengard said, adding that due to the vehicle damage, it has not been determined if any other victims were in the vehicle.

No other people were transported from the scene for treatment of injuries as of 6:30 p.m., according to Rangel.

The incident remains under investigation, and the No. 2 lane of Poe Parkway is set to remain closed for an unknown duration due to debris in the roadway, as well as investigatory needs, Greengard added.