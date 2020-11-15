One person killed in freeway collision

One person was killed in a vehicle collision on the southbound side of Highway 14 near the Escondido Canyon off-ramp Sunday morning, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

“(There was) a call of a vehicle overturned blocking the HOV lane, south of Escondido Canyon Road,” according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall office. “The driver exited the overturned vehicle and was struck by another vehicle. (The) Newhall unit responded to the scene. The driver suffered fatal injuries as result of the collision.”

Greengard added the collision resulted in all lanes of the southbound side of the freeway being closed and traffic was diverted to Red Rover Mine Road.

“Units arrived at 4:45 (a.m.) and issued a SIG alert at 4:54 (a.m.),” said officer Tony Polizzi with CHP. “There was one party deceased on the scene upon arrival.”

The freeway has since been opened as of 8:51 a.m. Sunday, according to Polizzi.

“The collision is still pending investigation,” Polizzi said. The deceased individual has not been identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner pending notification of next of kin.