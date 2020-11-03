SCAA announces 2020 Art Classic winners

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s 31st Annual Art Classic was a virtual event held on Oct. 17. You can click here for the list of winners and their images can be viewed on https://www.santaclaritartists.org/.

Additional awards included:

SCAA 2020 Service Award: Kathy Gonzales.

Richard Huff Memorial Founder’s 2020 Award: Chrystal Walker.

SCAA Award of Gratitude: Dody Rogers.

Judges were photographer John Nichols and oil artist Ginny Speirs.

The SCAA gallery will reopen for a new show called “Tiny Treasures.” This exhibit will feature fine artwork under 12 by 12 inches, any theme. The virtual Zoom reception is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13. Show dates will run from Nov. 14 until Dec 20.