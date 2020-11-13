Scammers targeting those needing immigration assistance

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey warns of immigration consultant scammers targeting those in need of immigration assistance. Fraudulent advisors will promise work permits, citizenship and release from immigration detention.

Immigration consultants and “notarios” are not licensed to practice immigration law or authorized to give legal advice. They offer services that cannot be delivered or do not address the immigrant’s needs.

“Victims not only get defrauded but suffer irreparable harm to their legal status and loss of documentation as a result of these scams” Deputy District Attorney Leonard Torrealba said in a prepared statement.

To prevent being a victim of an immigration consultant scam, the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office suggests consulting with a licensed immigration lawyer, checking the consultant’s references, and obtaining a copy of the consultant’s identification along with a written contract and payment receipts.

To learn more about immigration, visit http://uscis.gov. To report fraud to the L.A. County Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, call 800-593-8222 or visit http://dcba.lacounty.gov.