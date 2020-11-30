SCV sees additional COVID-19 related death, California considers stay-at-home order

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported one additional death related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the death toll in the Santa Clarita Valley to 84.

The hospital also reported 52 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Monday, which is the highest number of patients hospitalized since the onset of the pandemic, according to Henry Mayo spokesman Patrick Moody.

Henry Mayo officials have said they are bracing for the surge, as they have seen an influx in patients within the past month.

“We have a pretty good capacity for beds and being able to expand; however, the requirement to staff those beds has increased exponentially,” Larry Kidd, chief clinical officer for Henry Mayo, said in a previous Signal interview.

In California’s health care system as a whole, 59% of the total number of hospital beds are currently occupied, with California Department of Public Health officials projecting that hospitals could reach 78% capacity by Christmas Eve.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced during a COVID-19 update Monday that the state’s Public Health officials expect case numbers will continue to increase following the Thanksgiving holiday.

“If these trends continue, we’re going to have to take much more dramatic, arguably drastic, action, including taking a look at …. the potential for a stay-at-home order for those regions in purple,” Newsom said.

Currently, 51 out of California’s 58 counties, including L.A. County, are in the state’s most restrictive purple tier.

As of Monday, California reported a seven-day average of 14,657 COVID-19 cases, which is much higher than the previous July peak period’s seven-day average of 9,881 cases.

“We don’t really have any choice but to use all the tools at hand to stop the surge until there’s a vaccine,” L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Each of us needs to protect all of those around us — both those we know and those we don’t. The virus is running rampant through almost every part of our county, and our most sensible course of action is to make sure that everyone is always masked when they’re around any others outside of their household. Our choices matter, and following the rules that reduce virus transmission is really the only way back to slowing the spread.”

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Monday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,150

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 400,919

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 17

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,655

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,185; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 30: 52, with 402 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Monday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Nov. 29: 9,630

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 84, including one death reported at Henry Mayo Monday.

