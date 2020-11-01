Sheriff’s Department: Beware of scam calls

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is warning residents to beware of scam phone calls related to warrants for their arrest.

The station has recently received calls from residents advising them of calls claiming to be the station, asking for payment regarding warrants for their arrest.

“This is the (SCV) Sheriff’s Station, and we have a warrant for your arrest. Pay us now, and you won’t go to jail,” a graphic posted with the station’s advisory on social media read.

ADVISORY: Any calls claiming to be the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station asking for payment regarding warrants is a SCAM.



If you receive this call, hang up immediately. Do not provide payment. If you are unsure, hang up and contact the station at 661-255-1121 for further guidance. pic.twitter.com/XivEUGPIju — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) November 1, 2020

SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Deputy Natalie Arriaga could not confirm the number of people who’ve called in regarding the matter, but advises those who receive these types of calls to hang up immediately.

“If they receive these calls, the best is to hang up and contact the (SCV) Sheriff’s Station if they are unsure of a warrant for their arrest,” Arriaga said. “Sometimes the scammers will use the station’s number so people believe the station is calling them, hence why it’s important to hang up and call the station for further guidance.”

Most importantly, Arriaga said residents should not provide payment.

Those who receive these calls are advised to contact the station at 661-255-1121 for further guidance.