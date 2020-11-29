Smoke spotted in Santa Clarita Valley from fire near Vista Del Lago

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials responded to a brush fire near Pyramid Lake on Saturday.

The blaze created smoke which was visible from the northern end of the Santa Clarita Valley, despite the initial location of the fire being approximately 20 miles north.

The call was initially reported at 5:29 p.m. near the northbound side of Interstate 5 and Vista Del Lago Road.

“It’s two acres, in medium brush on the ridgetop, with winds at 10 mph out of the northwest,” said Fire Department Supervisor Cheryl Sims at 4 p.m..

The Angeles National Forest is the lead agency responding with Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel assisting.

The fire has been dubbed the #SerranoFire.

No structures were threatened and no injuries have been reported as of 4 p.m..