Suspect ID’d in Newhall family stabbing

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have identified the man alleged to have stabbed his family members multiple times during an assault in Newhall earlier this week.

Guadalupe Albarranapolina, 27, of Newhall was arrested after deputies responded to the incident, which was initially reported at a residence on the 24100 block of Arch Street at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

“It was reported (that) a family member had stabbed other family members with a knife inside the residence,” said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, via email on Tuesday. “Upon arrival, deputies detained the suspect … in front of the home without incident.”

Albarranapolina is suspected of having stabbed his brother’s wife with a kitchen knife multiple times in the upper torso, before then turning the knife toward his brother and also stabbing him multiple times in the chest, Arriaga said.

“The victim and the suspect engaged in a brief physical altercation, in which the knife was dropped, until another family member separated them,” said Arriaga. “The suspect was escorted to the front of the home until deputies arrived.”

The victims, who have not been identified by name by law enforcement personnel, were then transported to the hospital with the suspect’s sister-in-law having more severe injuries than his brother.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and violation of a restraining order, and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Arriaga declined to give further information about the victims’ status, saying that they had both been transported to a local hospital. She did note that the charges had not been upgraded to murder charges, as of Tuesday.

The incident remains under active investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist the two victims with the financial costs of physical recovery and future therapy, the page reads. For more information on how to donate, visit https://gf.me/u/y9t7qa.