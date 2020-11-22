Two sent to hospital following Newhall knife assault

Two people were sent to the hospital after an early morning knife assault in Newhall Sunday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies first responded to reports of a family dispute near the intersection of Arch and Fifth streets around 1:45 a.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A man in his 20s was arrested, while two others were transported to the hospital to be treated for knife wounds, Schrader said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the 24000 block of Arch Street to stage for sheriff’s deputies, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“It’s reported that two ambulances were ordered,” Sims said, confirming those patients were then taken to local-area hospitals in unknown condition.

As of noon Sunday, the area is still surrounded by crime scene tape as the investigation remains ongoing.