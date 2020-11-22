Two sent to hospital following Newhall knife assault

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Two people were sent to the hospital after an early morning knife assault in Newhall Sunday.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies first responded to reports of a family dispute near the intersection of Arch and Fifth streets around 1:45 a.m., according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

A man in his 20s was arrested, while two others were transported to the hospital to be treated for knife wounds, Schrader said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were also called to the 24000 block of Arch Street to stage for sheriff’s deputies, according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims.

“It’s reported that two ambulances were ordered,” Sims said, confirming those patients were then taken to local-area hospitals in unknown condition. 

As of noon Sunday, the area is still surrounded by crime scene tape as the investigation remains ongoing.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS