Vehicle crashes down embankment in Canyon Country

The uninjured occupant of a Volkswagen sedan steps out of the car after it went down an embankment off the Soledad Canyon Road exit of the Highway 14 Freeway in Canyon Country on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment in Canyon Country Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire personnel first responded to reports of a traffic collision with persons possibly trapped on the 14300 block of Soledad Canyon Road just before 10:45 a.m., according to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Leslie Lua. 

Once they arrived on the scene, fire officials reported one vehicle had slid down an embankment and that no one was trapped, Lua said. 

“There’s no reports of any injuries or transports,” Lua added.

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS