Vehicle crashes down embankment in Canyon Country

A vehicle reportedly crashed and went over the side of an embankment in Canyon Country Tuesday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Fire personnel first responded to reports of a traffic collision with persons possibly trapped on the 14300 block of Soledad Canyon Road just before 10:45 a.m., according to L.A. County Fire Supervisor Leslie Lua.

Once they arrived on the scene, fire officials reported one vehicle had slid down an embankment and that no one was trapped, Lua said.

“There’s no reports of any injuries or transports,” Lua added.