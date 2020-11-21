‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after completing obstacle course in Santa Clarita

A 30-year-old contestant on the game show “Wipeout” died Wednesday after completing an obstacle course during production in Santa Clarita.

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office has only identified the decedent as “a male in his 30s,” as his identification is pending notification of next of kin, according to spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday at 6:51 p.m. and an examination is pending, she added.

A source close to the reality competition show production, who asked not to be identified as they were unauthorized to speak on the matter, confirmed the 30-year-old had completed the obstacle course and then sought medical attention. Medical staff on site aided the man before paramedics arrived on the scene.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” read a statement from the production company Endemol Shine North America.

TBS network, which airs the series, also issued a statement: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

The show had paused production Thursday and Friday and is expected to resume after Thanksgiving weekend, according to the source.

The game show, which first ran with ABC in 2008, has filmed at Sable Ranch on Sand Canyon Road over the years.