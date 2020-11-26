Zonta Lunafest presented as drive-in event

News release

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley produced its 2020 LUNAFEST film festival as a drive-in movie night on Sept. 26 at Castaic Lake. LUNAFEST, the annual travelling showing of short films by and about women, was presented this year as an innovative and fun experience, perfect for these pandemic times.

It was the first time LUNAFEST, a national project created 20 years ago by the makers of Luna Bars, was shown as a drive-in.

This was the only major fundraiser Zonta was able to produce this year, and proceeds from the event will support Zonta’s projects to assist women and girls who are victims of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking, lack educational and employment opportunities, and more.

Zonta was selected many years ago to represent LUNAFEST in this geographical region. About $5.2 million has been raised internationally by LUNAFEST since its founding, featuring 162 women filmmakers. It has been an important activity for the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley for many years.

Co-chairs Laura Troost and Barbara Meyer led a committee of Zonta volunteers who embraced the challenges of producing an entirely new concept as an SCV fundraiser. An online auction complete with exclusive items such as a harbor cruise aboard Mike Lebecki’s boat and a private cocktail party at Fred Arnold’s lakeside home brought in additional revenue.

Well over 70 viewers (many cars had four or five riders) were treated to boxed meals featuring typical movie snacks of hot dogs, popcorn, MoonPie, movie candy and of course, LUNA Bars. The event also featured live entertainment provided by Alesia XO, a local band (formerly known as Dole Humphries) who played a set of music that was “applauded” with flashing headlights and honking horns, adding to the atmosphere of the night under the stars.

For more about LUNAFEST, visit: www.scvzonta.org/lunafest.