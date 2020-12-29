Anne Lu Wolf celebrates 90th with family

Anne Lu Wolf celebrated her 90th birthday recently at her home in Macmillan Ranch, Canyon Country. A small roundup of family moseyed on up to be entertained by mariachis and her special music favorites performed by famlily members. The gang feasted on Mom’s favorite, Rattlers barbecue. Western masks were provided with social distancing and outside dining. Mom’s thank you was, “I am blessed with a loving family,” and her milestone secret was, “Keep laughing and eat good food of all nationalities.”