Big rig leaks fuel on I-5 after hitting guard rail

A big rig was reportedly leaking fuel after crashing into a guard rail on Interstate 5 on Tuesday, causing traffic delays and an emergency personnel response.

The call of the collision was first reported shortly before 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the I-5 at Weldon Canyon, near the Newhall Pass.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol Newhall Office said the 60,000-pound cargo big rig had broken its right front axle, damaged 100 feet of guard rail and then had a possible fuel leak.

“We were on scene by 10:58 a.m.,” said Marvin Lim, a spokesman for the Fire Department. “CHP had said a diesel truck was leaking fuel.”

By 11:20 a.m., there was no active report of leakage from the vehicle.

Traffic on the truck route and commuter route of the I-5 northbound was delayed as far as Balboa Boulevard as of 11:35 a.m.