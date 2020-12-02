Big rig on fire shuts down 5 freeway in Grapevine

A big rig fire with smoke covering all lanes of the Interstate 5 freeway in the Grapevine prompted a shutdown of the freeway in both northbound and southbound directions Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a tractor-trailer fully on fire around 2:14 p.m. on the southbound 5 freeway near the Grapevine exit toward Los Angeles, according to Sgt. Joe Phipps with the CHP Fort Tejon Area office.

GRAPEVINE: All lanes currently CLOSED on Southbound I-5 near the base of the Grapevine due to a big rig fire with smoke covering all southbound lanes. No ETO at this time. pic.twitter.com/vgLQQj3R8X — Caltrans District 6 (@CaltransDist6) December 2, 2020

“The first units on scene reported the fire on the center divider and burning west of the freeway,” he said, adding that first responders were investigating a possible hazardous condition incident.

Due to the smoke caused by the fire, both directions of the freeway closed, the southbound lanes in the next one to two hours, added Phipps around 3:30 p.m. The northbound lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

“The main concern is the fire burning west,” he said due to “loose rocks that could fall on the freeway and they’re fighting that from the air as the semi is still burning in the area.”

There were no immediate reports of injuries, he added.