Car rolls off road into RV park

A vehicle traveling on Soledad Canyon Road, south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, lost control and rolled down an embankment into the Cali Lake RV Resort Monday, according to Los Angeles County Fire officials.

“The call name is as a possible rollover at 4:30 (p.m.),” said Bernard Peters, supervising dispatch with L.A. County Fire. “Units arrived but were cleared about 10 minutes later since no one needed transportation (to a nearby hospital.)”

California Highway Patrol units also responded to the collision and were investigating the cause of the collision, according to officer Elizabeth Kravig.

CHP officers were still on the scene as of 5:45 p.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.