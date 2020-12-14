Canyon Country man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Unit arrested a man Friday evening on suspicion of sexually assaulting a juvenile, officials said Monday.

Patrick Llanes Dumayas, 64, of Canyon Country, was arrested around 10 p.m. Friday, according to Sheriff’s Department arrest records.

Dumayas was arrested after deputies responded to the 17000 block of Winter Pine Way, off Lost Canyon Road, in Canyon Country, regarding a report of a sexual assault.

“Deputies contacted a female, under the age of 16, who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by a relative at the location earlier in the evening,” according to Sgt. Brian Hudson of the Special Victims Unit, via email Monday morning. “Upon the conclusion of their investigation, suspect Patrick Dumayas was arrested (on suspicion of) oral copulation with a child.”

Arrest records indicated Dumayas is due in court Monday.

A representative with the District Attorney’s Office did not have the plea information immediately available as of Monday morning.

He’s being held in lieu of $1 million bail.