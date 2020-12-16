Canyon Springs campus closed in response to coyotes

Canyon Springs Community School announced Tuesday it would be closing the campus for the remainder of the week due to coyotes, according to school officials.

Sulphur Springs Union School District Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi sent out an email to the school’s families Tuesday, noting that a company would be on campus Wednesday to conduct an assessment.

“Unfortunately, to safely remove the coyotes it takes time, and it is not a quick process,” the statement read. “Since we need to conduct an assessment and then determine next steps to safely remove them, I will be closing the campus for the rest of the week.”

The school is set to continue conducting daily instruction through online learning, while the regular food service program is set to continue at its normal time of 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canyon Springs had received a waiver from L.A. County to reopen for in-person instruction, with around 130 students in grades transitional kindergarten through second returning to campus, per the school’s waiver.