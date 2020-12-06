Car fire spreads to surrounding brush on I-5

A vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 5 near Highway 14 caught fire Sunday afternoon, according to Los Angeles County fire officials.

The call came in just after noon Sunday,, which prompted response from multiple units after the surrounding brush caught fire, said Supervising Dispatcher Bernard Peters with L.A..County fire.

“It was a small vehicle on fire and when units got to the scene it was reduced to one fire engine,” Peters said. “It was just a couple feet of brush that caught on fire so they were able to handle it on their own.”

Peters added no one required transportation to the hospital as there were no injuries.