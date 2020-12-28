Car rolls down embankment on Highway 14

A car traveling southbound on Highway 14, just half a mile south of Agua Dulce Canyon Road, flipped and went down an embankment, prompting emergency response Monday.

“The call of a car flipping and going down the freeway came in at 2:38 (p.m.) and units were on scene at 2:52 (p.m.),” said Chris Thomas, Los Angeles County Fire Department representative.

Thomas added when first responders arrived on scene, no one was trapped or obtained injuries as a result of the collision.

The collision did not cause any lane closures on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol traffic log.