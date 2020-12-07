Child airlifted after being struck by vehicle

A child was being airlifted to a nearby hospital after being struck by a vehicle on the 26300 block of Ridge Vale Drive in Santa Clarita Sunday.

“It was a vehicle vs. child and we added a helicopter to the incident which is landing at a nearby elementary school,” said Supervising Dispatcher Sims with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The child was being airlifted from Valley View Elementary School.

Sims added the nature of the child’s injuries were unknown at the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when information is available.