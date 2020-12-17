Cintas’ elves, Santa return for another holiday donation

Cintas, a Valencia-based company, expanded its community outreach for its second annual Day of Giving, adopting seven families from Single Mothers Outreach this holiday season.

“(We had) almost double the participation, double the amount of kids,” Nicholas Amaro, market sales manager at Cintas, said of this year’s event. “Our corporate culture is more than just doing our job, it’s helping others, it’s stepping up in the community, it’s being there above and beyond what we do every single day. … We just take a lot of pride in being able to give back to the community.”

Cintas employees Sales Professionals Zoe Shaw, left, and Valerie Martinez prepare bags of gifts to be donated to seven families of Single Mothers Outreach at Cintas in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 121620. Dan Watson/The Signal

Cintas worked with Single Mothers Outreach to gather wish lists for the 21 total kids and mothers in all of the seven families, providing them with gifts, as well as delivering a family meal to each.

“A lot of us live here in Santa Clarita, so we’re partial to the community, and we want to do what we can to help out the community,” added Paul Yanez, Cintas’ general manager. “I think it brings a lot of spirit to our partners (employees), in collecting the money and being able to give back to people who need it more than we do.”

Cintas Sales Professionals Zoe Shaw, right, hands gift bags to Angel Mejia, 7, one of 21 children of Single Mothers Outreach receiving donated toys at Cintas in Santa Clarita on Wednesday, 121620. Dan Watson/The Signal

Those families were then invited to Cintas to receive their gifts, with a special visit from Santa Claus and his elves, who distributed the presents in a socially distant fashion.

“With everything that’s canceled and everything that we can’t do, we still wanted to find a way to make this happen safely because the community needs us even more this year,” Amaro added. “It’s something that we’ve looked forward to all year. … And we’re looking to make the third annual to be even bigger and better.”