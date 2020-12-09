COVID-19: Public Health reports 8,547 countywide; 150 in SCV

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics for the county, and one additional death was reported from Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Tuesday:

Southern California Intensive Care Unit available capacity: 10.1%

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 8,547

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 466,321, with 106 cases reported earlier which were not L.A. County residents.

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 64

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,000

Hospitalizations countywide: 3,113; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 8: 67, with 448 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 150, of which 115 came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 11,079

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 85, including one additional death reported Tuesday at Henry Mayo.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 7,334

Unincorporated – Acton: 150

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 67

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 16

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 305

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,507 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 17

Unincorporated – Newhall: 39

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 52

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 17

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 364

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 129

Unincorporated – Valencia: 71



