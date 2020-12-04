Criminal, juvenile case deadlines extended amid COVID-19 surge

Trials for Los Angeles County courts will see another extension due to the spike of COVID-19 cases, according to an order issued by the presiding judge of the county court system Thursday.

The order from Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile extends last-day deadlines for criminal trials as well as juvenile dependency cases pursuant to the emergency powers granted to him due to the ongoing pandemic.

The order provides emergency relief as follows:

Criminal:

An extension for the holding of a preliminary examination and the defendant’s right to release from 10 court days to no more than 30 court days.

An extension for the holding of a criminal trial by no more than 30 days, applicable only to cases in which the original or previously extended statutory deadline otherwise would expire from Dec. 2 to Dec. 31.

Juvenile dependency:

An extension of the time a minor taken into custody pending dependency proceedings must be released from custody to no more than seven days, applicable only to minors for whom the statutory deadline would otherwise expire from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31.

An extension for the time a minor taken into custody pending dependency proceedings must be given a detention hearing to no more than seven days, applicable only to minors for whom the statutory deadline would otherwise expire from Dec. 7 to Dec. 31.

This order, which contains additional provisions, is part of the court’s continuing efforts to balance its obligation to render justice with its duty to protect the health and wellbeing of litigants, attorneys, court workers, judicial officers and others who enter the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the interest of safeguarding the well-being of court users and enforcing social distancing, persons seeking services from the Clerk’s Office, court support services and/or the Self-Help Centers must have a pre-scheduled appointment.

For more information, visit lacourt.org/courthouse.