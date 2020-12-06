CUSD granted reopening waivers

The Castaic Union School District was granted reopening waivers for three of its four campuses Saturday.

The waivers will allow students in grades TK-2 to return to in-person instruction at Castaic l, Live Oak and Northlake Hills elementary schools if the district’s governing board approves next week.

In an email sent to CUSD families, board President Fred Malcomb said, “Given the importance of the decision the board unanimously has decided to add the return to in-person instruction for our TK-2 students to the agenda for discussion and action at our next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 14.”

The reopening waiver will not apply to Castaic Middle School as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is only allowing students in lower grade levels to return to campus with strict health and safety protocols.

The district submitted applications for all three campuses Nov. 13, which were approved after the county’s three-week application process ratified the district’s ability to adhere to social distance protocols, mask mandates and ability to provide staff and administration with the proper protective equipment.

Although the county has gone under a regional stay-at-home order after the region’s intensive care unit capacity fell below the state’s threshold, Public Health officials stated schools with reopening waivers won’t fall under the sectors required to close.

In an updated education plan sent to parents before the start of the 2020-21 school year, Superintendent Steve Doyle said the district has considered a blended model when able to, but further discussion regarding bringing students back to campus will be discussed in more detail during their next virtual board meeting.

Castaic Union School District’s board meeting will be held virtually Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. and can be viewed by the public via the district’s YouTube page at https://bit.ly/2JZ4CXG.