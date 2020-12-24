Fallen wires causes small building fire on Drayton Street

A small building fire was ignited on Drayton Street after fallen wires sparked a flame Thursday.
The call came in at approximately 11:17 a.m. between a dead end and Springbrook Avenue, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
“Units on the scene arrived and found a 50-by-100-foot metal slab building with wires down,” said Lua. “It became a building exterior fire.”
Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 11:31 a.m.
No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.