Fallen wires causes small building fire on Drayton Street

A small building fire was ignited on Drayton Street after fallen wires sparked a flame Thursday.

The call came in at approximately 11:17 a.m. between a dead end and Springbrook Avenue, according to Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Firefighters responding to a call for an electrical fire on Drayton Street. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“Units on the scene arrived and found a 50-by-100-foot metal slab building with wires down,” said Lua. “It became a building exterior fire.”

Crews were able to extinguish the fire by 11:31 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.