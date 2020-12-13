Henry Mayo invites SCV children to send holiday greetings to patients

Santa Clarita Valley children are invited to send holiday greetings to patients hospitalized at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital this winter.

Children can make a holiday-themed drawing and send a scanned digital image of the artwork. The images are then expected to be used to make holiday cards that can be displayed in patient rooms.

Due to the pandemic, virtually all California hospitals have very restrictive visitor policies. As a result, many people have asked Henry Mayo how it can support patients.

“Unfortunately, traditional holiday events, such as carolers in the hallways, are not possible this year — so it’s a particularly difficult time to be a patient,” Patrick Moody, director of marketing and public relations for Henry Mayo, said in a prepared statement. “We wanted to come up with a safe, infection-proof way to get unique holiday greetings to our patients.”

Children can send scanned images of their artwork for display in patient rooms to [email protected]. For more information, visit henrymayo.com/community/henry-mayo-holiday-greetings.