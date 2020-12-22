Junior Chamber International hosting inaugural WiSH run

By Claire Schlaman

For The Signal

The Santa Clarita chapter of Junior Chamber International is partnering with the local WiSH Education Foundation to present its inaugural virtual WiSH run. The run will take place Jan. 1-9, and can be completed on any path.

The WiSh Education Foundation is a charity organization focused on supporting the 23,000 students in the William S. Hart Union High School District. Through community assistance and corporate partners, WiSH funds programs and initiatives that prepare and elevate students’ education.

“The last 14 months have highlighted programs that we never would have thought necessary before, and it’s imperative that we have program continuation until these events resume,” said Amy Daniels, executive director of the WiSH Education Foundation. “In order to address the need, we appreciate any and all support.”

To register for the 5K or the 10K, visit wisheducationfoundation.org. Participants are encouraged to take a picture or video and post “what you wish for” in the new year before completing the run. Posts can be tagged with #WiSHRUN, and will be submitted into a raffle for a $100 gift card.All proceeds from this virtual event will support the WiSH Education Foundation. If you would like to donate more or become a sponsor for this online event, visit www.wisheducationfoundation.org.