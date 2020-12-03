L.A. County again reports all-time high COVID-19 figures

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced a record-breaking number of daily COVID-19 cases, as well as hospitalizations, Thursday amid an ongoing surge.

More than 7,800 COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday, while there were more than 2,500 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, per Public Health officials.

Public Health officials reported multiple all-time highs this week, including the highest daily number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic Tuesday and then again Thursday, as well as the highest number of hospitalizations Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Countywide, hospitalizations have increased 94% in the past two weeks, a figure being mirrored statewide.

“I can’t emphasize this enough: Everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves from getting and spreading this virus to others,” L.A. County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis said during Public Health’s media briefing Thursday. “Actions need to be taken now and on a daily basis. As the daily cases reported remain high, so are risks for getting infection in the community.”

On Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new regional stay-at-home order, set to take effect only when the available ICU capacity in a region drops below 15%.

The regional order mirrors the modified “Safer at Home” order that went into effect in L.A. County Monday, though with a few more restrictions, including the closure of personal care services.

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Thursday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 7,854

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 421,881

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 44

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,782

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,572; 23% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 2: 52, with 414 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Thursday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Dec. 2: 10,024

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Dec. 2: 84

