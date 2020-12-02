L.A. County reports all-time high hospitalizations for second day

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced the “alarming” number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to increase — with 2,439 hospitalized as of Wednesday — marking the second day in a row the county reported record-breaking admission levels.

“We’re seeing terrifying increases in numbers in L.A, County that can only be turned around if everyone, businesses and individuals, carefully use the tools we have to slow the spread,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said. “Wear face covering, distance, stay away from crowds and gatherings and follow all of the business protocols to protect workers and customers.”

This comes after Public Health officials reported Tuesday the highest daily number of cases and hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with hospitalizations increasing 94% in the last two weeks.

“While hospitals will use all of the tactics available to them to be able to increase the staffing and supply of beds, please know that those resources are not unlimited,” Health Services Director Christina Ghaly added. “Staffing is tight and it’s tighter than it normally would be in a hospital because all hospitals have staff that are out on quarantine, who are out sick, caring for themselves or family members, or who are in isolation themselves.”

L.A. County, the nation’s most populous county, is also the county with the highest number of confirmed cases nationwide, at 414,185, with Cook County in Illinois coming in second, at 310,722, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

L.A. County Public Health officials also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Wednesday:

COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County: 5,987

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 408,396

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 40

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 7,740

Hospitalizations countywide: 2,439; 24% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Nov. 30: 52, with 402 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: To be released Wednesday afternoon.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV as of Dec. 1: 9,883

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV as of Dec. 1: 84

