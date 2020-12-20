L.A. County surpasses 600K COVID-19 cases; 100K new cases since Dec. 11

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday:

New COVID-19 cases reported in L.A. County in the past 24 hours: 13,756

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 610,372

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 60

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 8,817

Hospitalizations countywide: 5,424; 21% of whom are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Dec. 18: 79, with 538 discharged since the onset of the pandemic.

ICU capacity for Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 248, 207 of which came from the city of Santa Clarita.

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 13,566

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 99, including two deaths reported by Henry Mayo Friday.

The numbers of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 9,300

Unincorporated – Acton: 202

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 98

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 20

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 390

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,681 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 18

Unincorporated – Newhall: 51

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 4

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus: 61

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 21

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 477

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 148

Unincorporated – Valencia: 87

