L.A. County to offer at-home COVID-19 test kits

As the surge in COVID-19 cases continues, L.A. County officials announced Wednesday the county will be implementing a new at-home COVID-19 testing program, aimed at allowing those with mobility issues access to tests.

“To support access to testing, particularly with what we anticipate will be a rising demand for tests, (the Department of Health Services) will launch over the next couple of days an at-home test collection option,” Health Services Director Christina Ghaly said during Wednesday’s COVID-19 update. “This is a pilot program that we will implement for at least the next six weeks, and it’s designed to reduce COVID-19 spread throughout the holiday season.”

The program is set to begin in the coming days and run through at least Jan. 15, according to Ghaly.

County residents are expected to be able to have test specimen collection kits mailed to their home, where they can self swab and then mail the sample back to the lab.

The program is set to be available for those who have symptoms of COVID, who’ve had contact with someone with COVID, along with seniors and those with disabilities who are unable to easily access one of the in-person collection sites across the county.

“At-home testing allows us to reach even more people, especially people who … might have (the) risk of infecting others if they aren’t able to easily get access to testing,” Ghaly added.

Those who want a test mailed to them should be able to sign up on the county’s website by Friday, Ghaly said. For more information, visit covid19.lacounty.gov/testing.