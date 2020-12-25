Local first-time author honored with 3 book awards for ‘Come Fill This Place: A Journey in Prayer’

News release

During an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, which brought fear and immense struggle for many in communities worldwide for nearly all of 2020, there is a need for voices to bring hope into our daily struggles. Through her book, “Come Fill This Place: A Journey in Prayer,” Santa Clarita author Stacy Dietz becomes one of those voices.

The author’s work has been recognized with a trio of book awards: 2020 Best Book Awards, winner in the Religion: Christianity category; 2020 Independent Press Awards, distinguished favorite in the Religion: Nonfiction category; and, 2020 International Book Awards, finalist in the Religion: Christianity category.

“This book is about the need for persistent prayers that invite God’s involvement in our lives, and provides encouragement to seek God first in everything,” read a prepared statement from the author. “‘Come Fill This Place: A Journey in Prayer’ explains that through prayer, a relationship can be built with God allowing Him to be the ‘extra’ who transforms the ordinary into the extraordinary.”

Feedback was received from a judge serving on the prestigious IBPA Benjamin Franklin Award judging panel: “The content for ‘Come Fill This Place: A Journey in Prayer’ was amazing. I found it to be timeless and accurate. It is evident that the author spent the time to carefully plan each sentence and chapter. The writing was beautifully accomplished. I like the organization that it could be read in any order and the chapters were not too long.”

Dietz said: “I wrote this book to inspire others. Life is already complex. Learning, growth and being inspired by greater things are indispensable to improving the quality of our lives. Although examples from my life are used to share biblical truths, inspiring others to embark on their own journey to look for God is the goal. It is my prayer that this book is used to help others find hope where they think there is none, and to encourage others to be intentional about growing their relationship with God through prayer.”

Dietz is continuing her academic education in pastoral psychology at Los Angeles Pacific University. Her interests lie in understanding how people relate to God, others and the world around them. She has served in ministry for over 26 years as a youth leader, college group leader, home group facilitator, women’s mentoring coach, mentor, prayer team leader, post-abortion healing, and various teaching and speaking capacities.