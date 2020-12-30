PHOTOS: Local DAR hosts Wreaths Across America event

The Alliklik Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Wreaths Across America event at the Santa Clarita Veterans Historical Plaza on Dec. 19 and 20. Typically, wreaths are placed for veterans at cemeteries, but because the Santa Clarita Valley doesn’t have a participating cemetery, the Alliklik Chapter DAR placed commemorative wreaths at Santa Clarita Veteran Plaza in Newhall, honoring all military services through time, including Army, Army Air Corps, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, Merchant Marine, Prisoners of War and community first responders, for a total of nine. In addition, the Alliklik Chapter DAR placed 47 wreaths donated to Ivy Lawn Cemetery, where 18,000 vets buried there. A total of 2.1 million wreaths were placed across the U.S. this year.

From left, Linnea Perrero, Cynthia Harris, Jenny Fitzwater, Suzanne Ceglia, Carol McFadden and Laura Stotler, members of the Alliklik Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Wreaths Across America event at the Santa Clarita Veterans Historical Plaza on Dec. 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of David Stotler

The Alliklik Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Wreaths Across America event at the Santa Clarita Veterans Historical Plaza on Dec. 19 and 20. Photo courtesy of Laura Stotler

