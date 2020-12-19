Santa Clarita Transit to host Jolly Trolley Food Drive

This holiday season Santa Clarita Transit is set to host the Jolly Trolley Food Drive in support of Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

Residents can visit one of five locations throughout the city on Saturday to donate food and essential personal care items. Locations and times are as follows:

Chesebrough Park – 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Westfield Valencia Town Center Mall – 10:45 a.m.- noon.

Central Park – 12:30-1:45 p.m.

The Centre – 2:15-3:15 p.m.

Canyon Country Library – 3:45-4:30 p.m.

“Often during the holiday season, Santa Clarita Transit collects donations at our Holiday Light Tour. While we can’t host the tour this year, we still want to ensure the pantry receives its annual donation,” Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier said in a prepared statement.

The festive trolley will borrow from the food truck model wherein approximate times and locations are published in advance, with real-time updates going out over social media the day of collection.

Those interested in donating can find a list of commonly needed items located at SCVFoodPantry.org/Donate and those who attend are asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing.

Participants can follow @SCTBus on Twitter for updates throughout the day of the event. For more information about the food drive, contact Porlier at [email protected]