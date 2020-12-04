School Day Cafe offers weekend meals

School Day Cafe, previously named the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, will expand its meal program to provide children across the SCV with weekend meals beginning Dec. 11.
Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible to pick up meals from multiple school sites during the week, and now Friday meals will also include breakfast, a snack and lunch for Saturdays and Sundays.
“School Day Cafe is excited to announce that we will now provide nutritious meals to all children for both Saturday and Sunday,” agency officials said in a press release. “Weekend meals will be distributed on Fridays during the regular meal service period.”
Children do not need to be an enrolled student to qualify for meals, and are free for children 18 and younger through June 2021.
Meals include breakfast and lunch entrees, vegetables or fruit and milk. The agency also provides vegetarian options.
Families can pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated school sites within the valley.
Sites in Castaic Union School District include:
- Castaic Middle School
- Live Oak Elementary
- Northlake Hills Elementary
Sites in Newhall School District include:
- Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary
- Meadows Elementary
- Newhall Elementary
- Oak Hills Elementary
- Old Orchard Elementary
- Peachland Elementary
- Stevenson Ranch Elementary
- Pico Canyon Elementary
- Valencia Valley Elementary
- Wiley Canyon Elementary
Sites in the Saugus Union School District include:
- Bridgeport Elementary
- Cedarcreek Elementary
- Charles Helmers Elementary
- Emblem Academy
- James Foster Elementary
- Highlands Elementary
- Mountainview Elementary
- North Park Elementary
- Plum Canyon Elementary
- Rio Vista Elementary
- Rosedell Elementary
- Santa Clarita Elementary
- Skyblue Mesa Elementary
- Tesoro Del Valle Elementary
- West Creek Academy
Sites in the Sulphur Springs Union School District include:
- Canyon Springs Elementary
- Fair Oaks Ranch Community School
- Golden Oak Community School
- Leona Cox Elementary
- Mint Canyon Elementary
- Mitchell Elementary
- Pinetree Community School
- Sulphur Springs Elementary
- Valley View Elementary
For more information on meals or to view a daily menu, visit the School Day Cafe website at www.schooldaycafe.org.