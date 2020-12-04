School Day Cafe offers weekend meals

School Day Cafe, previously named the Santa Clarita Valley School Food Services Agency, will expand its meal program to provide children across the SCV with weekend meals beginning Dec. 11.

Children ages 1 to 18 are eligible to pick up meals from multiple school sites during the week, and now Friday meals will also include breakfast, a snack and lunch for Saturdays and Sundays.

“School Day Cafe is excited to announce that we will now provide nutritious meals to all children for both Saturday and Sunday,” agency officials said in a press release. “Weekend meals will be distributed on Fridays during the regular meal service period.”

Children do not need to be an enrolled student to qualify for meals, and are free for children 18 and younger through June 2021.

Meals include breakfast and lunch entrees, vegetables or fruit and milk. The agency also provides vegetarian options.

Families can pick up meals Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at designated school sites within the valley.

Sites in Castaic Union School District include:

Castaic Middle School

Live Oak Elementary

Northlake Hills Elementary

Sites in Newhall School District include:

Dr. J. Michael McGrath Elementary

Meadows Elementary

Newhall Elementary

Oak Hills Elementary

Old Orchard Elementary

Peachland Elementary

Stevenson Ranch Elementary

Pico Canyon Elementary

Valencia Valley Elementary

Wiley Canyon Elementary

Sites in the Saugus Union School District include:

Bridgeport Elementary

Cedarcreek Elementary

Charles Helmers Elementary

Emblem Academy

James Foster Elementary

Highlands Elementary

Mountainview Elementary

North Park Elementary

Plum Canyon Elementary

Rio Vista Elementary

Rosedell Elementary

Santa Clarita Elementary

Skyblue Mesa Elementary

Tesoro Del Valle Elementary

West Creek Academy

Sites in the Sulphur Springs Union School District include:

Canyon Springs Elementary

Fair Oaks Ranch Community School

Golden Oak Community School

Leona Cox Elementary

Mint Canyon Elementary

Mitchell Elementary

Pinetree Community School

Sulphur Springs Elementary

Valley View Elementary

For more information on meals or to view a daily menu, visit the School Day Cafe website at www.schooldaycafe.org.