SCV Boys & Girls Club host holiday drive-thru

Santa Claus couldn’t see the big smiles underneath the face masks worn by local children, but he could see their eyes open wide as they saw him wave during the opening day of the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley holiday drive-thru Monday.

The three-day event offers club members and the community a drive-thru experience where children and their families can stop by to see Santa Claus and collect gifts donated by several local organizations and businesses.

Cars lined up at the Sierra Vista Clubhouse Monday as part of the event’s first day, when 27 families were adopted by Valencia-based marketing company Scorpion as part of its fundraiser to collect $25,000 to purchase gifts for families.

Greg Amsler, dressed as Santa Claus, loads gifts into cars as part of a holiday event hosted by the Boys and Girls Club at their Canyon Country location Monday night. December 21, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Everybody’s really excited. One of the kids that came by was just totally speechless when he saw Santa,” said Matt Nelson, CEO of the SCV Boys & Girls Club. “Kids have had such a confusing and difficult year, some of them asking, ‘Are we going to have Christmas?’ So, to be able to provide to them and just make it something special is absolutely amazing.”

Among the families that stopped by was Guadalupe Lopez and her children, whose gifts included new bicycles and helmets.

“Boys & Girls Club has really helped me with the kids in their studies during the pandemic, and now they’re giving them gifts. It’s been such a blessing,” she said in Spanish.

Boys & Girls Club SCV prepares gifts for children as part of its holiday drive-thru event on December 21, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Canyon Country resident Jenny Leon stopped by in a minivan with her children waving to Santa Claus.

“The kids are anxious these days because they’re stuck at home,” she said. “Stopping by you can see there’s relief and they’re happy to have something new to play with, something to be distracted with.”

The Boys & Girls Club is expected to host the event once again Tuesday for club members and on Wednesday for the entire community from 4-8 p.m., said Nelson. Those who would like to attend must sign up via calendly.com/bgcscvish/winterwonderlandnight3.