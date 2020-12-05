SCV Corvette Club holds food drive

With cool cars and a good cause, the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club partnered with the SCV Food Pantry to hold their second food drive this year at Sam’s Club Saturday.

Members of the Corvette Club gathered hoping to beat their previous record from their June food drive, which the club’s activities coordinator Karen Jewett said was between $8,000 and $10,000 worth of food.

“Of course we want to do better than last time,” Jewett said. “We’re hoping to hit over $10,000 worth of food this year.”

The club previously held food drives during their annual Christmas parties, but this year members of the club decided they wanted to expand the cause and hold it in a place where members of the community can donate as well.

SCV Corvette Club member Chip Colwell pushes a cart full of donated food next to a line of Corvettes on display at the Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita during the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club food drive benefiting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry on Saturday, 120520. Dan Watson/The Signal

“We had one man today come out with two carts full of food and he pushed one over to us to donate,” Jewett said. “It really makes you feel good when you see something like that happen.”

SCV Corvette Club member Ron Nolan, wearing a Corvette shirt and Santa hat, parks his 2019 ZRI Corvette at the Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita during the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club food drive benefiting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry on Saturday, 120520. Dan Watson/The Signal

Next to the donation center was a line of members’ Corvettes, which people could admire while going to or leaving Sam’s Club.

Jewett said the club has committed to making the food drive a community event instead of a club event. She added the club will be having a food drive twice a year, one during the summer months and one during the holidays.

SCV Corvette Club member Elliot Lewanda pushes a cart full of donated food at the Sam’s Club in Santa Clarita during the Santa Clarita Valley Corvette Club food drive benefiting the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry on Saturday, 120520. Dan Watson/The Signal

The food donated during the drive will be given to the SCV Food Pantry, according to Jewett. The club has supported the food pantry for numerous years.

“COVID-19 has been stopping a lot of food drives in the community so the club wants to do what we can in this time of need.”

The SCV Corvette Club Food Drive will conclude Saturday at 6:30 p.m. in front of Sam’s Club at 26468 Carl Boyer Drive, Santa Clarita

The SCV Food Pantry is located at 24133 Railroad Ave. in Newhall. Donations, such as canned soups, meats, fruits, dry beans, rice and peanut butter, are always accepted.