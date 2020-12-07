SCV falls under new red flag warning, prompting more power shut-offs across SoCal

The Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding regional areas fell under another red flag warning for critical fire weather conditions, which prompted more power shut-offs in the area.

The warning went into effect Monday at 4 a.m. and is expected to last through 10 p.m. Tuesday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties due to gusty winds and low relative humidity, according to the National Weather Service.

Northeast winds of 20 to 35 mph are forecast with gusts of up to 50 mph and up to 60 mph in the mountains. The strongest winds were expected to hit the area Monday afternoon and throughout the night.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur, according to the Weather Service.

“Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. This is the time to get set with assembling your emergency supply kit and knowing your evacuation route,” read the Weather Service alert.

The red flag warning comes as Southern California Edison cut off power to more than 10,800 of its customers Monday morning, including 4,060 in Los Angeles County. The public safety power shut-offs this week come after the utility had cut power and issued warnings since Thanksgiving as strong Santa Ana winds have continued.

SoCal Edison’s online map of impacted areas indicated parts of Agua Dulce and Canyon Country had their power shut off with an estimated restoration time of 3 p.m. Wednesday, although estimates “will be updated as weather conditions approve,” according to the utility. Communities impacted include portions of ZIP codes 91390, 93510, 91351 and 91387.

A community crew vehicle was made available for those affected from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Tuesday at 33201 Agua Dulce Canyon Road and on 3748 Nickels St. to provide power shutoff information, light snacks, water, small resiliency devices and personal protective equipment.

To check the status of an update, utility customers can sign up to receive alerts via sce.com/wildfire/psps-alerts or call 1-800-655-4555.