Southern California ICU capacity drops to 6.2%

The intensive care unit available capacity dropped to 6.2% in Southern California Friday, bringing it one 1.5 percentage points lower than the previous day, according to the California State Department of Public Health.

Three regions in the state are now under a stay-at-home order as their ICU capacities have dropped below the state’s threshold of 15%. The three regions are Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California, which includes Los Angeles County.

The county has been under the stay-at-home order since Dec. 6 and the order is set to expire Dec. 28 if the region is at or above the 15% threshold, and if it is projected to remain above 15% for four weeks.

The ICU available capacity across the state stood at 9% as of Friday, according to state public health officials.