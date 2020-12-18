Two taken to hospital after car goes airborne and falls down embankment

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal.
A single-vehicle crash resulted in two people sent to the hospital after the car they traveled in went airborne and 300 feet down an embankment in Santa Clarita Friday morning.  

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel received reports of a traffic collision around 5:04 a.m. on the northbound Interstate 5, north of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez. 

“It was a white Hummer that went airborne and went off an embankment,” he said. “One patient was transported (to the hospital) at 5:37 a.m. and a second patient at 5:44 a.m.” 

The California Highway Patrol traffic log indicated the vehicle went down at least 300 feet off the embankment. 

A SigAlert was briefly issued in the area as a result of the crash. No other immediate information regarding the condition of the patients was available, according to Lopez. 

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers government and politics for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter (@tammyxmurga) or at [email protected]

