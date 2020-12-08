Veteran Services Collaborative receives $15,000 grant from Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund

News release

In late September, the Santa Clarita Veterans Services Collaborative was notified that its COVID-19 grant application, offered by the L.A. Regional COVID-19 Recovery Fund, was accepted and, after completing a few additional steps, $15,000 in grant money would be transferred to its account. In early October, having complied with all requirements, the collaborative received the grant money.

This is a tremendous boon to the collaborative as pandemic restrictions have been particularly burdensome regarding fundraising. As has been the case with so many local nonprofits, the organization has been unable to hold any in-person fundraisers, its normal means of securing the capital necessary for the day-to-day operation of the Veteran Center, located on Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

Thanks to this grant, the collaborative’s efforts to address the needs of the local veteran community will continue. Its newly created Veteran Relief Fund, established to support the veteran community when they find themselves with short-term cash needs, will become a reality. In addition, the organization will be able to provide gift cards from local retailers for food or household items.

Albert Rodriquez, president of the collaborative, said, “We are extremely grateful for the participation of (Supervisor) Kathryn Barger and the county of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors in development of this funding opportunity for local organizations, and our deserving veterans, affected by COVID-19.”

The Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative is a gathering of businessmen and women, nonprofit organizations and individuals pledged to care for the interests of local veterans, active duty military and their families.