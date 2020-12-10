Waste Management to adjust green waste pick-up due to COVID-19 challenges

Waste Management is set to move from a weekly to a biweekly schedule for its residential green waste pickup service due to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Thursday.

The change is set to become effective Monday, Dec. 14. While the schedule modification is expected to be temporary, the new schedule will be in place at least through mid-January 2021, with further information to come from Waste Management at that time, according to a city news release.

The schedule modification means that residential green waste customers will have their green waste carts serviced on their regular service day, but only once every two weeks according to their location. Trash and recycling pick-up schedules will not be affected, and service will continue weekly.

Customers will be sorted into “Week A” and “Week B” areas, with “A” bi-weekly service starting the week of Dec. 14 and “B” bi-weekly service starting the week of Dec. 21. Waste Management will use its automated phone call out system to notify green waste customers of this change and their next scheduled pick-up date.

To see a map of the city showing your area and service schedule, visit SantaClaritaEmergency.com. For questions regarding this schedule change, contact Waste Management at (661) 259-2398 or email [email protected]