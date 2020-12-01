With certified results in San Bernardino County, Wilk declares victory

A day after certified votes in L.A. and Ventura counties, San Bernardino County issued its final certified election results Tuesday, showing incumbents state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, had secured their seats.

With final tallies from L.A. and San Bernardino counties, Wilk won by more than 6,100 votes. He tallied 199,342, or 50.8% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Kipp Mueller earned 193,202 (49.2%).

Wilk declared victory following certified results via a prepared statement issued Tuesday.

“This election season was like no other because of the COVID-19 virus,” he said. “I am thankful the voters have chosen to send me back to Sacramento to represent them for the next four years. It is an honor to once again be representing the district where my wife and I raised our family and that I was born in. I am truly humbled.”

Mueller conceded on Nov. 18 his race against the state senator. In a prepared statement, the workers’ rights attorney thanked volunteers and supporters and acknowledged the campaign “came up just a bit short.”

“We battled it out, and the voters made their decision. Sen. Wilk ran a strong campaign and made the case for his re-election. I wish Sen. Wilk, his family, and his supporters well. Thank you to my team. We were already taking on the challenge of unseating an incumbent senator, and then COVID-19 struck.”

Much like others this year, the candidates shifted gears amid the pandemic, campaigning virtually or holding town halls to inform constituents of resources available to them.

In his return to the Legislature, Wilk said he looks forward to helping develop solutions to safely reopen schools and businesses and end “Governor Newsom’s ‘State of Emergency.’”

Mueller said he has returned to the courts and is “eager and excited about getting back to fighting for workers,” and is particularly looking forward to representing asylum seekers once again.

In the 36th Assembly District election, Lackey secured his seat with more than 55% of the vote, or a total of 102,442 votes over Democratic opponent Fox, who received 44.8% (83,240).

The counties’ certified election results come ahead of the state’s Dec. 11 deadline to certify the elections for California. L.A. County recorded a 76% voter turnout. Ventura and San Bernardino counties reported voter turnouts of 86% and 77%, respectively.