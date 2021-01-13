Bill Miranda | Embracing the diversity of our community

“An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity.” — Martin Luther King Jr.

Each year, on the third Monday of January, our nation honors the birth, life and dream of Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s celebration feels even more consequential in light of the recent renewed calls for social justice and equity. All across the country, and right here in Santa Clarita, voices of all ages, backgrounds and ethnicities joined together to protest racism following the death of George Floyd.

We heard the calls and began valuable dialogue with local activists and longtime community members. From this discussion came the rebirth of the Human Relations Roundtable, which is facilitated by the city in support and participation with the William S. Hart Union High School District. Out of more than 80 community candidates, 16 diverse individuals were selected to comprise this new group.

The mission of the Human Relations Roundtable, which I am honored to chair, is to encourage and assist our community to eliminate all forms of racism and discrimination and to promote inclusion, understanding and appreciation of human differences. The members of the Roundtable will attend and engage in meetings, subcommittee meetings, activities and events.

Our first meeting was held recently and served as an icebreaker for this passionate and unique group to get to know one another. I have to say that I am impressed and humbled by the amazing collection of individuals, who have volunteered their time and opened up about their experiences to make a marked difference here in Santa Clarita. I am pleased that the Human Relations Roundtable will be part of celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, Jan. 18, I invite you to join me, members of the Santa Clarita City Council and the Human Relations Roundtable for a special video program that explores King’s life, as well as the wisdom and virtues he championed in the speeches he gave. The video will air on the city of Santa Clarita’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, and will be broadcast by SCVTV (AT&T Channel 99 and Spectrum Channel 20) at 10 a.m. SCVTV will rebroadcast the program at 7 p.m., and it will be archived and available to watch any time after the morning premiere on the city’s YouTube channel.

Following the video program, residents are encouraged to participate in acts of kindness and service that can be performed in the community. These acts can be completed by people of all ages and range from simple tasks, such as writing a letter of gratitude to a first responder, to more involved, such as volunteering time for your favorite nonprofit or paying for a stranger’s groceries.

Please share the good deeds and kind acts you do with the community by posting on social media using #MLKinSCV. In addition to photos, residents are encouraged to post videos of themselves sharing how Martin Luther King’s legacy impacts their daily life. We want to hear what he means to you with his powerful words, acts of nonviolent resistance and lasting impact on racial equality in our country. Did you know he is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor, and is the only non-president memorialized on the Great Mall in the nation’s capital?

I invite the entire community to tune in and be part of this day honoring Martin Luther King Jr. For more information on the Human Relations Roundtable, please visit SCVHumanRelations.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]